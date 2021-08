At the request of the Clay County Sheriff's office in North Texas, a state wide 'Blue Alert' was issued Monday night at 11:21 p.m. Cell phones all across East Texas began buzzing as they sat resting on night stands because of a 'Law Enforcement Blue Alert in this area' message was sent to the phones. The message said to monitor radio or TV, however, as I was monitoring and searching online I could not find any information, as many other East Texans did.