There Is No Such Thing As Easy Money
UNITED STATES—In life I have said this a trillion times, money is the root of all evil. Why? People are willing at times to do all sorts of things to get their hands on it, but it makes you wonder, to what degree they are willing to go to in an effort to get their hands on more of it. Why? There seems to be that aura of people thinking, hey, let’s do whatever I can to get more cash. Why are you willing to almost sell your soul to the Devil to get your hands on more money?www.thesfnews.com
