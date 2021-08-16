There Is No Such Thing As Easy Money

Did you have to take on the role “teacher” this past quarantined year? How about this summer you start with a new subject — money. Roughly 93% of households with school-age children were involved with some form of distance learning in 2020. This meant that parents all over the country stepped into teacher mode. Even if it was the last thing we wanted to do, we did it anyway because our kids are our world, and we wanted them to have the best possible experience during what was a very rough time for all of us. And even though now many of us probably wish we could cast our educator hats to the side, don’t lose your adopted teacher skills just yet — it’s time to share the gift of financial learning.