Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

There Is No Such Thing As Easy Money

By Staff
thesfnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—In life I have said this a trillion times, money is the root of all evil. Why? People are willing at times to do all sorts of things to get their hands on it, but it makes you wonder, to what degree they are willing to go to in an effort to get their hands on more of it. Why? There seems to be that aura of people thinking, hey, let’s do whatever I can to get more cash. Why are you willing to almost sell your soul to the Devil to get your hands on more money?

www.thesfnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TechnologyTexarkana Gazette

An easy way to choose passwords

Dear Readers: It can be so difficult to remember passwords. As we know, it's not a good idea to have just one password, but here's a great suggestion for a password from a former computer professor. If you have any suggestions for safe website passwords, email your hint to [email protected] — Heloise.
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Summertime, and the growing is easy

Nature is amazing. All summer, the plants and the animals are busy growing. Recently, a pair of robins decided to build a nest for raising their second brood above the front entryway to Farmstead. The timbering there provides a nice nook for nesting, and while they find my comings and goings with people’s orders for curbside pickup most annoying, the pair tolerated our presence.
Kidshermoney.com

4 Easy Ways To Teach Your Kids To Be Smart With Money This Summer (And Always!)

Did you have to take on the role “teacher” this past quarantined year? How about this summer you start with a new subject — money. Roughly 93% of households with school-age children were involved with some form of distance learning in 2020. This meant that parents all over the country stepped into teacher mode. Even if it was the last thing we wanted to do, we did it anyway because our kids are our world, and we wanted them to have the best possible experience during what was a very rough time for all of us. And even though now many of us probably wish we could cast our educator hats to the side, don’t lose your adopted teacher skills just yet — it’s time to share the gift of financial learning.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tiffany From ’90 Day Fiancé’ Surgery: Has It Happened Yet?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.
Personal FinanceTulsa World

Senior News Line: Biggest raise in decades for Social Security?

Don't count your money before it's in hand, of course. But word is that the Social Security increase we see in January could be as much as 6.1%, the largest since 1983. For the average benefit recipient, currently receiving $1,543, that could amount to $94 per month. It's a few years too late for a serious increase, but certainly better than the 1.3% bump we saw for 2021 and the 1.6% the year before.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Seltzer Water, Science Says

If you're thirsty, holding an ice-cold bottle of seltzer water in your hands stirs up anticipation that you can't wait to quench. However, hydration isn't the only major effect of drinking this beloved beverage. In an upcoming issue of Food Research International, nutrition and dietetics researchers in Canada asked more...
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Colorado Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Next Stimulus Check’s Status

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, was the one who introduced the online petition with the help of her husband. The name of the online petition “change.org.” As for now, the total number of Americans who have given their approval for the petition is 2.8 m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy