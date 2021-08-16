New Mexico State Police To Conduct Proactive Crime Suppression & Traffic Operations In Albuquerque Metro Area
ALBUQUERQUE – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will begin proactive crime suppression and traffic enforcement operations Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the Albuquerque Metro area. Approximately 35 NMSP officers are assigned to the three week long Albuquerque operation. Officers will direct their efforts toward criminal activity and aggressive driving in areas of concern as relayed to the Department by the Albuquerque Police Department.ladailypost.com
