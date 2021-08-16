Cancel
WWE

WWE Supershow set for El Paso in October

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTEP Special events announced Monday morning that the WWE was headed back to El Paso for an October show. WWE’s Supershow will take over the Don Haskins Center October 17, with tickets going on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. Officials add that presale starts Wednesday at 10...

