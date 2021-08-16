Scaler 2 MIDI plugin by Plugin Boutique on sale at 20% OFF

As well as regular mid-side widening (through boosting of the side signal), Stereoizer employs two distinct algorithms to work its particular magic, both modelling human perception of stereo width. Inter-aural Intensity Difference (IID) and Inter-aural Time Difference (ITD) adjust level and timing differences, respectively, between the left and right channels, for wonderfully natural-sounding widening, and can each be applied to a user-defined frequency range. Crucially, being rather deeper than your standard mid-side implementation, not only do IID and ITD do an amazing job of broadening stereo signals, but they can even be called on to widen mono sources – and all without compromising mono compatibility. The main display makes it easy to grok what’s going on with your stereo field, and an LFO is onboard, too, with which the IID and ITD depths can be modulated for creative effects.