Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Scaler 2 MIDI plugin by Plugin Boutique on sale at 20% OFF

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched a promotion on its Scaler 2, a MIDI plugin that helps you find scales, chords and chord progressions. Scaler 2 is an inspirational and powerful music theory workstation that gives you access to a world of new ideas, expressions and melodies. With powerful detection of MIDI...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midi#Midi#Au#Aax#Scaler 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersrekkerd.org

Melox Pro melodica instrument plugin on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on Melox Pro by Sampleson, a virtual melodica instrument featuring stereo and binaural modes. The melodica was captured with various articulations. It includes key noises and air sounds for a realistic sound. The Melodica has never been taken seriously until today. You won’t find...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

808 Day Plugin Deals: Save up to 80% on 808 plugins at ADSR

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on selected plugins in celebration of 808 Day, the day the music community come together to honor the iconic TR-808 drum machine from Roland. The following plugins are up to 80% off for a limited time:. Saucey 808 ($10 USD): Saucy Audio’s 808 instrument...
Electronicsbedroomproducersblog.com

MDynamicEQ Is FREE With Any Purchase @ Plugin Boutique

Plugin Boutique is giving away MDynamicEQ (€69 value) from MeldaProduction FREE with any purchase this month. The freebie is available till the end of August (2021) and is subject to the usual qualifying purchase terms. You can’t use a free product to trigger the giveaway, but you can pay in part (up to 99%) with virtual cash or a coupon. Basically, as long as you pay something with real money, you’re good to go.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Save 67% on Evo Channel plugin by Flux, on sale for 42 EUR

VST Buzz has launched a promotion on the Evo Channel plugin by Flux, an adaptable module-based channel strip plugin comprised of 5 highly innovative audio processing modules. The philosophy of the analog Channel Strip, the essential element of all analog consoles, is about being efficient, fast, and making things sound great already from the start.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

United Plugins Hyperspace reverb plugin on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Hyperspace algorithmic reverb which allows you to create algorithms made up of various processors. Hyperspace’s Vintage, Classic, Retro, Modern, Sci-Fi and Cosmic modes let you combine various algorithms with endless possibilities. Hyperspace allows you to easily create your own algorithms in a...
Computersrekkerd.org

Harvest Plugins updates Harvest MIDI plugin to v1.2.0

Harvest Plugins has released an update to Harvest, a MIDI plugin that aims to provide a unique approach to writing melodies using randomness. Version 1.2.0 has improved options for exporting MIDI. Harvest is a MIDI sequence generator. It’s a VST Plugin that can produce melodies, chords, and drum patterns. Generate...
Computersrekkerd.org

Thump multi-effect plugin by AngelicVibes on sale for $12 USD

ADSR has launched a sale on AngelicVibes’ Thump, a multi-effect plugin designed for processing bass and 808s, offering nearly 60% off for the next few days. Thump is the perfect plugin that’ll help you mix and edit all your bass sounds. Instead of using 10 different plugins and making everything complicated, you can easily use Thump and get the results you want. It is a one of a kind plugin with its smooth workflow and amazing design.
Computersrekkerd.org

Get 50% OFF Transient Shaper and Formant Filter plugins by Kilohearts

ADSR Sounds is offering a 50% discount on two of Kilohearts snapin plugin for Windows and Mac, the Transient Shaper and Formant Filter. Using a compressor is the most common way of adjusting the dynamics of a sound, but sometimes this can be a bit cumbersome. This is where Transient Shaper shines, giving you very direct control over the character of both the attack and sustaining sections of the sound in a way that’s simple to understand and tweak.
Computersrekkerd.org

MMorph audio morphing plugin by Meldaproduction on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 60% discount on the unique MMorph audio plugin that lets you morph between two audio sources. Designed for composers, producers and DJs who really want to be creative, MMorph sounds unbelievable, is extremely versatile and insanely fast. Unlike simple cross-fading, which is just like...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Free Plugin - Caelum Audio Cassette Tape

On the second of this week's Free Plug-ins, we are featuring Tape Cassette. A free emulation of, as the name implies, a cassette tape. Tape Cassette 2 is an audio plugin that emulates the warmth, noise and character of old tape cassettes, updated from version 1 with a new interface and changes under the hood too.
Electronicspro-tools-expert.com

7 Stereo Widening Plugins You Should Check Out In 2021

As well as regular mid-side widening (through boosting of the side signal), Stereoizer employs two distinct algorithms to work its particular magic, both modelling human perception of stereo width. Inter-aural Intensity Difference (IID) and Inter-aural Time Difference (ITD) adjust level and timing differences, respectively, between the left and right channels, for wonderfully natural-sounding widening, and can each be applied to a user-defined frequency range. Crucially, being rather deeper than your standard mid-side implementation, not only do IID and ITD do an amazing job of broadening stereo signals, but they can even be called on to widen mono sources – and all without compromising mono compatibility. The main display makes it easy to grok what’s going on with your stereo field, and an LFO is onboard, too, with which the IID and ITD depths can be modulated for creative effects.
Computersrekkerd.org

Summer Sale: SoundSpot Plugin Bundles up to 97% OFF

SoundSpot has launched some limited time bundle deals, offering discounts of up to 97% off on collections of selected plugins for the next few weeks. The following bundles are included in the promotion:. Summer Sound Design Bundle ($14.95 USD): Axis multiband compressor/imager, Paradox push and pull equalizer, and Nebula multi...
rekkerd.org

Vintage Drum Samples releases Authentic Vinyl Drums Vol. 3

Vintage Drum Samples has announced the release of its new Kontakt sample library Authentic Vinyl Drums Vol. 3, a collection of drum sounds inspired by the raw vinyl sound of the early 1970s. If you like the unmistakable and (very) cool sounding vinyl drums of the good old days, you...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Vapor Keys 2 and Vapor Collection for Kontakt on sale at up to 62% OFF

Karanyi Sounds has launched a promotion on the Vapor Keys 2, offering a 50% discount on the Kontakt library featuring classic, 90s-inspired sounds recorded on authentic analog and digital synths. Vapor Keys 2’s includes over 90 presets with a focus on genres such as Trap, Glitch Hop, Lo-Fi, Vaporwave, Retrowave,...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

22 brilliant jQuery plugins

Tens of thousands of jQuery plugins have been written for the jQuery library, and they can save a lot of time and effort when it comes to adding functionality to websites. Created in 2006 by John Resig, the jQuery library is one of the most popular JavaScript libraries and a fantastic resource for quickly developing user interactions.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

PreSonus launches Revelator io24 USB-C audio interface

PreSonus has announced that it is shipping the new Revelator io24 USB-C audio interface, which integrates high-headroom mic preamps, a two-channel loopback mixer, and extensive processing to deliver polished, professional-sounding results for streaming, podcasting, and music production. Flexible and versatile, Revelator io24 is the only audio interface designed for both...
Computersrekkerd.org

Spektralisk releases Modular Lab II sound pack for VCV Rack

Spektralisk has announced the release of a collection of instrument templates and sound presets for VCV Rack, a free Eurorack simulation software. Modular Lab II is a collection of instrument templates and sounds built within VCV Rack modular environment. It offers ideas and various approaches to sound generation, giving you playground to explore and further modify the included patches.
Computersrekkerd.org

Accusonus plugins and bundles on sale at up to 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive summer sale on Accusonus, offering discounts of up to 30% off on beat making and drum mixing plugins and bundles for a limited time. The sale includes Rhythmiq, Beatformer, Regroover and expansion packs, and the drumatom² plugin. The Drum Mixing Bundle and Beat Making Bundle 2 are also part of the promotion, as well as the ERA 5 bundle of plugins for audio restoration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy