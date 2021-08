Delay and reverb aren’t just for imparting a sense of space. In this tutorial, we use them creatively to add atmosphere to a mix. Reverb and delay are indispensable to any mix. They’re often thought of as spatial effects because they do just that – bring a feeling of space to a mix. While this is undoubtedly useful, this is not their only function. They can also be used creatively to bring atmosphere to a track.