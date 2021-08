LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – As we wait on bankruptcy court to clear the way for “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to buy Casa Bonita, we’ve been reflecting on what makes the Lakewood restaurant so magical. (credit: CBS) It’s a magic Parker and Stone have shared with their families. Last Friday Parker shared what his wife told him just weeks ago. “She said to me, ‘Every time you talk about Casa Bonita, your eyes light up in this way that they don’t do any other way.’ It’s like a magical place.” The restaurant might just be one of the pioneers of...