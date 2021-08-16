Melinda (Kiley) "Mindy" Farnsworth

June 1, 1955 - August 11, 2021. Elkhorn, WI - Melinda "Mindy" Farnsworth, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at UW-Health of Madison. She was born June 1, 1955 in Elgin, IL, the daughter to the late Michael and Oona (Heinz) Kiley. Mindy was united in marriage to Alan Farnsworth Sr. on September 21, 1974 in Elkhorn, WI. Alan preceded her in death on February 3, 2016. She loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren. Mindy enjoyed tending to her garden, sewing, baking and boating. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother.