Jonathan India helps Reds knock off Phillies

Moore (2-3) picked up the win Saturday, tossing six no-hit, scoreless innings while walking two and striking out eight in a 6-1 win over the Reds. The veteran southpaw got the hook after 76 pitches (48 strikes) and handed things over to the Phillies' bullpen hoping for a combined no-hitter or at least a shutout, and predictably it couldn't get the job done as Archie Bradley served up a leadoff homer to Tyler Stephenson in the eighth inning. Both of Moore's wins on the season have come in August, as he got the victory Aug. 4 against the Nats after working four innings of long relief, but despite Saturday's outstanding effort, his 6.07 ERA on the season will likely bump him back to the bullpen once one of the Phillies' other rotation options gets healthy.