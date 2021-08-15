Cancel
Baseball

Jonathan India helps Reds knock off Phillies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan India broke out of a 0-for-10 slump with a leadoff home run to start the game as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 in the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon. India finished the day with three hits for the short-handed Reds, who took...

