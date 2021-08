Columbia, SC - Brent came into the world with a bang, and went out with a flash. Brent Gary Jerome died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, while vacationing on Sanibel Island, Florida with his family. On the beach, Brent had a beer in his hand and the love of his life, Kristen, at his side. They watched their two magnificent children, Parks and Eleanor, look for seashells when a bolt of lightning struck and ended Brent's life at the age of 41.