Evansville, WI

Gordon Albert Starks

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooksville, WI - Gordon Albert Starks, peacefully passed away from lung cancer on October 29, 2020 at UW Hospital with his sister, Christine and his brother, Glenn, with him. Gordon was born August 1, 1944, in Stoughton Hospital to Albert (Abe) and Lorraine (Page) Starks. He attended 4 years each in Tupper and Cooksville grade schools and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1963. He attended classes at Blackhawk Technical College and UW Whitewater while working for General Motors, retiring in 1991. He was a member of UAW 95. Gordon had an excavating company, Starks Brothers with his brother, Glenn. A lifetime member of Cooksville Lutheran Church, he was baptized, confirmed, and served on the church council. He joined the Waucoma Masonic Lodge No. 90 in 1967, the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 49 in 1970, the Scottish Rite in 1969 and the ZOR Shrine in 1970 was part of the Clown and the Keystone Cops Parade Units.

