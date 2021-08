FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This NFL season is different. Instead of four preseason games for every team, most will only play three. With that said, as training camp rages on, the second game for teams this weekend are the big ones. Typically the third game is the last look at each squad’s starters before the regular season. Now, with one less opportunity to play, the second game is likely where we will see the fantasy football players we care about take the field one last time before September. Before this weekend’s kickoffs, check out all of the injury updates, position battles, and more out of NFC training camps this past week.