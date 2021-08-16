Werner Klemperer forever lived under the shadow of his ''genius'' father

Well, one couldn’t expect a woman of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s status to just fade away into the twilight without having some sort of final trip that would see her, or rather the urn with her ashes inside, accompanied by her ninth and final husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, make the trip to London, Germany, and finally, Budapest, where she would be laid to her final rest. This location was special to Gabor as her father was laid to rest here as well, and it was in her will that this would be her final resting place. There are bound to be a lot of people that will scoff at this, roll their eyes, shake their head, or possibly just ignore it, but trying to understand the lifestyles of the rich and famous is something that a lot of folks either want to do out of envy or a desire to follow in their footsteps or is something that people avoid since celebrities tend to make little sense. It’s been said that certain quirks are pretty common when one has a lot of money and fame, and quite a few celebrities have made that clear over the years.