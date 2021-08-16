Cancel
Mascolo named Valley Baseball League Pitcher of the Year

By Joseph Johannes
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valley Baseball League had several Deacs join for the 2021 summer season, but the highlight of the season has to be right handed pitcher Reed Mascolo earning the VBL’s Pitcher of the Year award as a member of the New Market Rebels. Mascolo had a solid summer in which he turned in consistently good starts one after the other. He had one start in which he carried a no hitter through two outs in the seventh inning against the Purcellville Cannons on July 9th. An error allowed two runs to score following a couple of walks, and an RBI single by the Cannons broke up the No-Hitter. Mascolo threw six strong innings while allowing just one walk. He finished the evening with seven strikeouts, one hit allowed, three unearned runs, and four walks. For the season, Mascolo finished with a 3.58 ERA over 37.1 innings with 45 strikeouts against 17 walks. He was roughed up in the playoffs for four earned runs over three innings, but he had four consecutive starts with a win and finished the regular season with a 2.86 ERA.

