Ally Brooke working on Spanish-language album, new single coming later this year

By Syndicated Content
wxerfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Brooke‘s next musical move will be en español. Billboard reports that the “Low Key” singer has signed a new record deal and is recording her first Spanish-language album, which will feature collaborations with both Latin and pop artists. One of the partners in her record deal is entertainment attorney Simran A. Singh, whom Ally met through her friend Suzette Quintanilla, the sister of Ally’s idol, the late singing superstar Selena.

