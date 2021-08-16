Cancel
Tama County, IA

Terri Enderes Garbutt

tamatoledonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer favorite color was pink, representing love and compassion, qualities she inspired from her birth June 7, 1972. Born Terri Janelle Enderes to Wanda and Larry Enderes in Cedar Rapids, IA she moved with her parents to Tama in 1976, attending South Tama County schools through graduation in 1989. Terri excelled in education beginning with honors in high school. She received Advanced Spanish Language Certificate from Intercultural Language Center in Heredia, Costa Rica in 1994. Terri graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rosemont College, Rosemont, PA in 1997, receiving a BA in Psychology and Spanish minor. She achieved her MBA and made the Dean’s List with a 3.8 GPA at LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA in 2006. Terri was a member of Psi Chi, National Honor Association in 1995, Delta Epsilon Sigma, National Scholastic Honor Society in 1996, and Kistler Honor Society, Rosemont College in 1997. Terri continued to build her professional development every year from 2008-2016.

