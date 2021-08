It was announced earlier this summer that four Notre Dame football players were coming together to do a weekly podcast that will allow Fighting Irish fans an inside look at their lives as student-athletes, but also who they are as people away from the field. Safeties Kyle Hamilton and KJ Wallace, cornerback Cam Hart and receiver Conor Ratigan teamed up to create it, but then it was learned that Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd and the team from "The Volume" were the ones setting them up with this platform.