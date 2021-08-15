My boyfriend is incarcerated for a dismissal gun charge from the state but, the federal picked it up and arrested him?
My boyfriend has a gun charge against him and needs a good lawyer to get him out. This case was dismissed from the state but, the US Marshal came and arrested him for the federal. He thought this was done and over with but, he’s locked up in Federal Prison in the downtown area in Chicago and the case took place in Springfield, I’ll. The US Marshall’s will be transporting him back to Springfield for these charges!avvo.com
