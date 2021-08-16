USA Swimming signs multi-year partnership with Hyperice
USA Swimming has announced a new multi-year partnership with Hyperice, the specialist in percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal recovery tech. As USA Swimming’s exclusive Recovery Technology Supplier, Hyperice will provide USA Swimming’s National Team and Junior National Team athletes with products through 2024. It will also offer its line of recovery technology and wellness solutions for purchase to USA Swimming athletes and members at a discounted price.endurance.biz
