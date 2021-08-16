USA Swimming signs multi-year partnership with Hyperice

Time: 4:41 p.m. ET (Tentative) Location: Eugene, Oregon (Hayward Field) This is shaping up to be the most exciting weekend in sports since the Olympics concluded. With Summer Slam, Pacquiao-Ugas, NFL football and much more on tap, many are eyes are locked into track and field. Weeks after missing the Olympics due to a positive cannabis test, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will compete against Olympic medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. There has been a bit of back and forth on social media, but it’s time to settle things in the women’s 100m final.