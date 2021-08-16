Bobbi Brown Cosmetics & Ulla Johnson Are Collaborating — Wait Until You See The Product Packaging

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNew York City is home to a bevy of bestselling beauty and fashion labels that stylish Manhattanites swear by. On occasion, these It Girl brands join forces with one another to unveil something extra extra special, a too-good-to-resist collab that dominates the headlines and social media feeds. That’s precisely the case with the new limited-edition Bobbi Brown Cosmetics x Ulla Johnson collection, launching nationwide this month.

