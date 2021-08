There is something on everyone's mind who is looking to buy or sell a house, townhome, or condominium in the Houston area. Houston's housing market continues to see positive sales for thirteen going on fourteen consecutive months in a row. Because of the low inventory of homes available and the demand of home buyers, the prices of homes are at an all-time high. But the higher cost of homes hasn't deterred people from relocating to this melting pot of a city. Houston is relatively affordable in comparison to the rest of the country.