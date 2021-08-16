Montgomery police officer on leave after domestic violence charge arrested again
A Montgomery Police Department disciplinary proceeding has been initiated after an officer was charged with third-degree domestic violence this past weekend. Zavarius Jones, 27, was already on administrative leave for another domestic violence charge when officers responded to the 500 block of Clayton Street on Saturday in reference to a domestic dispute. At the scene, Jones and the other party were both arrested.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
