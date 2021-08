Coats for Kids 2021 is going to be GREAT this year in spite of last year’s shut down! Organizers continually focus on expanding the program and offerings to the community. For the 16th annual Coats for Kids drive they are again teaming up with several businesses in Lawton and surrounding areas. It is the hope of Coats for Kids that more businesses will be able to take part this year and experience first hand the pride you will feel in supporting this cause.