Dollar General opens new location in Celestine

Dollar General announced the opening of a new store at 255 N. Celestine Road S. According to a press release from the company, DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Celestine location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.