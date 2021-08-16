How to Make Garden Stepping Stones From Giant Leaves

While your garden is overflowing with warm weather crops such as tomatoes and zucchini, you're probably not thinking about fall gardening. But actually, mid-summer is the perfect time to get your second round of veggies in the ground for a fall harvest. Fall vegetable gardens can be as prolific as those planted in spring and early summer. In a hot climate, there's time for a second crop of heat lovers such as beans. In cooler climates, many short-season crops, such as radishes, broccoli, and most types of greens, can be planted in mid to late summer for autumn harvests. And if you only have a balcony or deck, some veggies, such as lettuce or Swiss chard, can be grown in pots and window boxes. Combine them with fall flowers such as pansies and chrysanthemums for a pretty, edible container mix.