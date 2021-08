Blade: The Edge of Darkness —name with which it arrived in Spain— was released on PC on February 22, 2021. It has rained a lot since then, but its characteristics have led many users to consider it the precursor of the formula “ soulslike ”that has proliferated so much in recent years. And now we will have a new opportunity to find out: the game will feature a remastering available next October on Steam and GOG Galaxy. Of course, this time it will attend the name of Blade of Darkness.