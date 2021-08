The Greek Government has completed the reinforcement of its land border with Turkey in anticipation of a possible wave of Afghan refugees after the Taliban seize power. The Hellenic authorities want to prevent a refugee crisis from taking place such as those experienced in 2015, when almost a million refugees – mostly Syrians – entered the country, and in 2020, when the Turkish Executive gave free rein to refugees who were They were in their territory to pressure the European Union to renegotiate the terms and financing of the 2016 anti-immigration agreement.