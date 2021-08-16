Cancel
Prisoners of the Ghostland, official trailer for the film

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Cage stars in Prisoners of the Ghostland, a new samurai-type western that takes place in a fictional city, an adventure against time. . Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.

First Showing

Haunting Supernatural Fairytale Film 'Martyrs Lane' Official Trailer

"What's happening? Please go! I don't want you here!" Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for an indie supernatural fairytale horror film titled Martyrs Lane, the latest feature directed by actress / filmmaker Ruth Platt. Based on her own 2019 short film. This just premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal this month. Leah, age 10, lives in a large vicarage, full of lost souls and the needy. In the day the house is bustling with people; at night it is dark, empty, a space for Leah's nightmares to creep into. A small, nightly visitor brings Leah comfort, but soon she will realize that her little visitor offers knowledge that might be very, very dangerous… This stars young actors Kiera Thompson & Sienna Sayer, with Denise Gough, Steven Cree, Hannah Rae, and Anastasia Hille. "Martyrs Lane is a deeply personal film that explores love and grief through a dark and captivating ghost story." This looks very creepy, especially that ghost girl.
MoviesCollider

'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Teaser for Nicolas Cage's Post-Apocalyptic Movie Released Ahead of Trailer Tomorrow

A new teaser for Prisoners of the Ghostland promises a full trailer is on the way tomorrow, August 11. Unfortunately, the short teaser only reveals a few frames of Nicolas Cage's Hero, a leather-clad post-apocalyptic cowboy-samurai fighting his way through a ghost-infested wasteland. Honestly, does anyone needs any other reason to watch this movie? RLJE Films will release Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.
MoviesCollider

First 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Trailer Reveals Nicolas Cage's Self-Proclaimed Wildest Movie Yet

RLJE Films has revealed the first full trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new post-apocalyptic action-adventure movie starring Nicolas Cage as Hero, a bank robber who gets released from jail (in a place literally called Samurai Town) in order to help find a warlord's missing granddaughter. The trailer comes on the heels of a brief teaser that was released yesterday to build anticipation, and it looks like it was entirely worth the wait. Prisoners of the Ghostland will be released in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.
Moviescodelist.biz

Trailer of the new film with Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario in Lost Girls & Love Hotels (c) Wanderin Trailer Pictures. Alexandra Daddario, known from the series Why Women Kill, American Horror Story or True Detective, has another feature film at the start with Lost Girls & Love Hotels. Here is the trailer and start date for the movie. Because of the trailer: Be careful, spoilers!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Prisoners Of The Ghostland Images Tease Nicolas Cage’s Insane New Movie

Calling it a comeback might be a stretch, seeing as he never really went away, but Nicolas Cage is definitely on one of the hottest streaks his career has seen for years. It’s no coincidence that it’s come just as he decided to cast aside B-tier action thrillers and lend his unique talents to one of the most insane possible projects that ever came across his desk.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Poster for Nicolas Cage action horror Prisoners of the Ghostland

Following last week’s first trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, a new poster has been released for Sion Sono’s Nicolas Cage-headlined action horror which you can check out here…. In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Netflix Drops Trailer for Their Upcoming Film Afterlife of the Party

Victoria Justice stars in Netflix's upcoming comedy film Afterlife of the Party, where death appears to be a streaming-generation teen-flick about the consequences of enjoying life a little too much. The trailer for Afterlife of the Party displays Justice as a young socialite caught up in her incessant desire to...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Poster for PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, and Bill Moseley

N SELECT THEATERS, ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL: September 17, 2021. CAST: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley, Tak Sakaguchi, Yuzuka Nakaya. SYNOPSIS: In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Trailer For Iranian Film Playing At Venice & TIFF – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for Iranian drama-horror Zalava, which is playing in the Venice Critics’ Week, the independent and parallel section of the Venice Film Festival. Set in 1978, the film hones in on the inhabitants of a small village in Iran called Zalava who claim there is a...
MoviesIGN

Nightbooks - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film, Nightbooks, starring Winslow Fegley, Krysten Ritter, and Lidya Jewett. Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he'll never write again. That's when an evil witch (Krysten Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch's spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch's wicked whims. With Yasmin's help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique - his love for scary stories - and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix bets on child terror and releases the Nightbooks trailer

The dates close to October are taken as a great opportunity for the companies of entertainment. Less and less to Halloween, the celebration of Halloween, and streaming platforms take advantage of launching thematic content loaded with terror. In this sense, it will soon arrive Nightbooks a Netflix, a film that bets on the child scare and that will surely become a great proposal for the whole family.
MoviesIGN

Scream - 4K Remastered Official Trailer

Do You Like Scary Movies? Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic thriller, newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray. SCREAM will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
MoviesTelegraph

Pig, review: Nicolas Cage ditches the ham and carries the tale

Anyone who’s been keeping faith with Nicolas Cage, through all his career’s snaking cul-de-sacs and mad escapades, has a tremendous reward in store when they sit down to Pig. On paper, it sounds like the kind of barking, straight-to-video cult item of which Cage has lately made three or four per year. He plays the owner of a truffle hog referred to simply as Pig, a fond companion which gets kidnapped at the 10-minute mark, leading him on a desperate mission to get her back.
SportsArizona Cardinals

Folktales First Look: Official Trailer

You can't spell HISTORY without STORY. Eleven unbelievable true narratives of some of the most memorable Cardinals moments are coming to you this fall. We proudly preview Cardinals Folktales presented by 72 Sold.
MoviesIGN

Raging Fire - Official Trailer

Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse star in this upcoming action film, Raging Fire. Check out the thrilling trailer. Bong (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him when a sting operation is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo (Nicholas Tse), his former protégé, a talented former officer who had once respected and admired Bong. However, a terrible mistake three years prior landed him in prison, quickly turning the once rising star into a furious man with a grudge, and the will to destroy everyone who had wronged him-including his former mentor. Raging Fire, directed by Benny Chan, arrives in theaters on August 13, 2021.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Documentary Film INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR

Discovery+ has released these official poster and trailer for their new documentary feature INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR which is director Rachel Fleit’s deeply intimate and powerful feature of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience, which follows the singular actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality. Complete with her trademark wit and humor, the documentary follows Blair as she reconciles a journey of monumental transition. INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR will open in select theaters on Friday, October 15 via Strand Releasing before launching on Discovery+ on October 21.
Moviespinalcentral.com

Reminiscence - Official Trailer

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

