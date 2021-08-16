Cancel
Street Fighter V: Akira boasts of combat techniques in this new gameplay trailer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Fighter V: Champion Edition is immersed in the fifth season, which of course has been accompanied by completely new content. Players who have purchased the season pass will have access to all bonus fighters, which can also be purchased separately. One of them is Akira Kazama, who arrives as invited directly from Rival Schools. Capcom has distributed a new trailer in which we can see the warrior in action. It is a gameplay focused on the fighting system.

