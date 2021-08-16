Cancel
“I could be the next murdered”: Afghan filmmaker cries out against the silence of the world before the “dark reign” of the Taliban

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Taliban’s sweeping offensive swept across Afghanistan, the film director Sahraa Karimi launched a distress call to the international film community last weekend. Karimi, the first and only Afghan woman with a doctorate in film, posted on her Twitter account on Friday a heartfelt petition addressed to all film-making communities and all film fans.

