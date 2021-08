EA has released a brand new trailer for FIFA 22 with this one focusing on the career mode. The trailer focuses on both the manager side and the player side. With the manager mode, you will be able to create a club from scratch and customise every element of it from the way the stadium looks to the club objectives. The player growth system has also been changed so skill points can be earned, and spent in the new skill tree for the players. Perks will also be available for the team which will give boosts in the matches as well.