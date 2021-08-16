Kourtney Kardashian helped Travis Barker fly for the first time since his 2008 crash
Kourtney Kardashian played an important role in helping her boyfriend Travis Barker to overcome his fear of flying, almost 13 years after he survived a plane crash. On Saturday, August 14, the drummer of Blink-182 joined the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashiansas well as his mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, in the private jet of Kylie Jenner, to fly from Camarillo, California to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.marketresearchtelecast.com
