I know what you did last summer: first images and date of the new Amazon horror series

One of the most anticipated video game-related television productions of the coming months is already underway. It was last July when filming began for The Last of Us, which will be released soon in HBO, in the Canadian town of Calgary, where Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and the rest of the cast traveled, and although there is still a lot to discover, at least we can see the first images of their filming set. It has been on the Canadian country’s news portal, CTV News, where they have been shared, and which reveal at least a small part of what this production will be.