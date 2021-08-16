I know what you did last summer: first images and date of the new Amazon horror series
Lovers of horror and genre slasher have reason to stay tuned for the upcoming releases of Amazon Prime Video. And it is that the streaming platform has announced the release date of one of its next original content, this time, as a serial adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer, a new approach to the original novel and the famous film of the mid-90s. Thus, this new slasher-type series will break into the Prime Video content grid this fall, specifically next October 15th. And we already have the first images.marketresearchtelecast.com
