Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

I know what you did last summer: first images and date of the new Amazon horror series

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovers of horror and genre slasher have reason to stay tuned for the upcoming releases of Amazon Prime Video. And it is that the streaming platform has announced the release date of one of its next original content, this time, as a serial adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer, a new approach to the original novel and the famous film of the mid-90s. Thus, this new slasher-type series will break into the Prime Video content grid this fall, specifically next October 15th. And we already have the first images.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Duncan
Person
Madison Iseman
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Brianne Tju
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#New Approach#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

First-look images from Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series

In just a couple of months Amazon will premiere their highly anticipated adaptation of The Wheel of Time, the epic fantasy series from author Robert Jordan. We now have some first look images of the series revealed by EW which shows off Rosamund Pike as Moiraine along with many of the other characters and locations. Check them out below…
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Five series premiering this week on Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video

Like every week, all streaming platforms They expand their catalog with proposals that seek to catch viewers. In times where the series marathon is more than installed, Netflix, Disney+ Y Amazon prime they bet on short and original seasons to keep their users on the lookout for new content. Here we present the premieres of the week most relevant.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils First Trailer for New Horror Series 'Midnight Mass'

Netflix has released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, an upcoming, seven-episode limited horror series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan. The series takes place on Crockett Island, an isolated island community where existing tensions are heightened after a...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Just Beyond’ First Look: Mckenna Grace, Nasim Pedrad & More Feature in Disney+ Series (PHOTOS)

Things are getting spooky over at Disney+ this fall with the arrival of the anthology series Just Beyond and we have your exclusive first look. The eight-episode season tells incredible and thought-provoking stories set in a reality just beyond our own, sending viewers and characters alike on exciting adventures. Taking inspiration from works of Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, the series introduces viewers to new characters every episode as they take on journeys of self-discovery in a variety of settings.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Last of Us: first images of the filming set of the series

One of the most anticipated video game-related television productions of the coming months is already underway. It was last July when filming began for The Last of Us, which will be released soon in HBO, in the Canadian town of Calgary, where Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and the rest of the cast traveled, and although there is still a lot to discover, at least we can see the first images of their filming set. It has been on the Canadian country’s news portal, CTV News, where they have been shared, and which reveal at least a small part of what this production will be.
TV SeriesCNET

Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series: Everything you need to know

A sprawling, insanely pricey fantasy TV series based on a fictional universe introduced in a series of incredibly popular and famously long and complex books? And books, at that, by an author with a double-R middle initial? No, it's not George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones. It's a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga, soon to become an Amazon Prime original series.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

The Wheel of Time Amazon Series Gets New Images & Story Details

Entertainment Weekly has published new images and an interview with the cast of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time TV series. All dressed up in the photos are Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, Madeleine Madden’s Egwene al’Vere, Josha Stradowski’s Rand al’Thor, and the rest of the novel series adaptation’s cast, but the real stars of the Wheel of Time image drop are the settings and props, with one standout being the cage that surrounds Álvaro Morte’s Logain.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021, Including ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Voyeurs’

It’s a classic fairy tale with a 21st Century twist, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The latest movie musical incarnation of Cinderella stars singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. The ambitious heroine counts on help from her fabulous fairy godmother (Billy Porter, Pose) — and her talents as a fashion designer — to make her dreams come true. The all-star cast includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden and Pierce Brosnan.
TV SeriesCollider

'Lord of the Rings' Amazon Series: Release Date, Cast, Season 2 & Everything We Know So Far

The Misty Mountains, the ancient forests, and all the hills and dells of Middle-Earth are beckoning once more. Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterful fantasy world have cause to rejoice with Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series set to explore a hitherto unseen age of Middle-Earth. This brand new show will take fans back thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and its sequel trilogy, to a time when legends were made.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy