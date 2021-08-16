Cancel
Foreign Ministry offers a job at the Spanish embassy in Afghanistan that it should have already evacuated

The Foreign Ministry, with Jose Manuel Albares to the front, offers this Monday employment in the Spanish embassy in Afghanistan. In the midst of the international rout of the Asian country before the arrival of the Taliban to power, Spain offers a job at the embassy that the government should have completely evacuated. The publication this Monday of this job offer in the State official newsletter It exposes the speed with which events in Afghanistan have precipitated and the lack of foresight of the Government of Spain, which, according to official data, has not yet evacuated diplomatic personnel.

