New details on Todd McFarlane's Spawn movie after years of silence and hardship

By The Hollywood Reporter
marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Better late than never: spawn movie, first announced in 2009, has finally found screenwriter, Brian Tucker, known for writing the 2013 screenplay for Broken City, reportedly The Hollywood Reporter. We know that Todd McFarlane, the creator of the original Spawn comic, will direct and produce the film, and Jason Blum...

Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Tucker To Pen New “Spawn” Script

“Broken City” film scribe Brian Tucker has been hired to write the script for the long-gestating new feature film adaptation of Todd McFarlane’s “Spawn” comic at Blumhouse Productions. McFarlane wrote the initial script which attracted actors like Jamie Foxx as Spawn and Jeremy Renner as Detective Twitch, but time has...
ComicsComicBook

Todd McFarlane's King Spawn #1 Sells Almost Half a Million Copies

Fresh off the record setting sales figures for Spawn's Universe #1 earlier this summer, Image Comics and Todd McFarlane have confirmed that the upcoming King Spawn #1 has reached almost half a million pre-orders ahead of its release later this month. In a new press release the publisher revealed that 497K pre-orders for the all-new ongoing series' first issue have been made by comic stores retailers, making it "the single largest new superhero monthly title launch in the comic book industry in the past 25 years." The series' pre-orders also eclipses Spawn's Universe #1's own sales figure by a two and a half margin.
Comicshypebeast.com

Todd McFarlane's 'King Spawn' #1 Breaks Record With 500,000 Pre-Orders

Todd McFarlane has kept his word in declaring that 2021 would be the year of Spawn. It has just been reported by Image Comics that King Spawn #1, the first new monthly Spawn book since 1992, is on its way to sell over 500,000 copies in pre-orders. Set for an August 25 release, this is another massive milestone for independent comic book creators as it nearly reaches the success that Keanu Reeves had with BRZRKR at 616,841 copies — both outside of the Big Two’s (Marvel Comics and DC Comics) influence.
MoviesCollider

'Spawn' Movie Hires 'Broken City' Writer Brian Tucker to Pen New Script

Brian Tucker has been hired to help write the screenplay for the newest upcoming Spawn movie. The movie is based on the popular indie comic of the same name and has been in the works since 2017. The comic itself has been around since 1992, officially earning the title of longest running indie comic in the publishing world today.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Brian Tucker Will Rewrite Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Reboot

Brian Tucker Will Rewrite Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Reboot. After hitting one roadblock after another over the last four years, Todd McFarlane’s long-gestating Spawn reboot is trying its luck with a new writer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Tucker is taking his own pass at McFarlane’s screenplay for the film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Reboot has Picked Up Steam With A Behind-The-Scenes Change

For more than half a decade, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has been working to bring cinematic redemption to his Image Comics character, as Spawn’s 1997 film debut was not critically well received. It’s been a while since we got any significant updates on the Spawn reboot that’s in development over at Blumhouse Productions, but word’s come in that the project has picked up steam thanks to scoring a new writer.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The 'Forever In Development' Spawn Movie Gets a New Writer

Methinks it's time for the Spawn movie to join the likes of projects where they do not exist until the final credits roll on the screening a la Deadpool, Uncharted, or the Halo TV series. For those of you not keeping up, Spawn was launched in 1992 by Todd McFarlane and is probably one of the best examples of 90s comics that aren't drawn by Rob Liefeld. The comic got adapted into a pretty cheesy but not the worst thing in the world movie back in 1997, right before comic book movies started to become a thing again.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spawn Movie Undergoing Rewrite With New Screenwriter

Todd McFarlane has been teasing his Spawn movie for years. Jamie Foxx is set to play the lead role, Jeremy Renner is co-starring as Detective “Twitch,” and McFarlane signed one of the best practical visual effects guys in the business: The Walking Dead’s resident gorehound, Greg Nicotero. Unfortunately, the only...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Poster and details revealed for Amazon’s next four “WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE” movies

Vampires, housebound horror and more are part of the lineup premiering in October. Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios have released the poster and synopses for the latest quartet of WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE films set for release on Amazon Prime Video. The first two, BINGO HELL and BLACK AS NIGHT, debut October 1; MADRES and THE MANOR follow October 8. The details:
MoviesMovieWeb

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Reboot Needs to Bring Back Michael Jai White

Todd McFarlane's long-gestating Spawn movie is reportedly back on track with a new screenwriter, but even if it's a reboot ignoring the previous adaptation, there'd be no better person to star in the lead role than Michael Jai White. In the original Spawn, which was released in 1997, White starred as Al Simmons, the man who dies and comes back to Earth as the titular vigilante Hellspawn. There were early plans for a sequel following Spawn's release, but the project died in development hell.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Talking To Todd About King Spawn #1 Getting Half A Million Orders

I'm talking to Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn, about the latest orders of his new comic, King Spawn, the first new ongoing series featuring the character in many years. It has received orders of 497,000 from comic book stores, and he is comparing that to other big orders in recent years, asking if I know any bigger in the USA? I point out comics like Dog-Man, the Friends series, or the work of Raina Telegemeir which get millions of orders – but they aren't monthly comics. I mention the launch of Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves and Ryan Ottoman's BRZRKR at around 650,000 – he points out that was returnable by stores. I point out a small fraction was returned, but he says it betrays retailer confidence. "If I say, hey, King Spawn, buy as many as you want I'll take as many as you want back they'll buy two million." King Spawn #1 was not returnable and stores ordered shy of half a million anyway. Indeed, he was tempted to find someone to make up that 3,000 – but didn't. We have to go back to Action Comics #1000, Detective Comics #1000, Champions #1, Amazing Spider-Man #800, or the 2014 #1 relaunch to get these kinds of numbers from monthly, non-returnable comic books – and that was achieved through many retailer exclusive covers, where retailers ordered 3000 copies each for a cover all of their own. There was a flurry of top-selling books from Star Wars to Bravest Warriors that were achieved through a combination of Loot Crate exclusive cover bulk orders and retailer exclusive covers. But for monthly, non-returnable non-retailer-exclusive cover comic books, it's back to the early days of Image Comics, the Death of Superman and Knightfall at DC, and the launch of books like Punisher War Zone when such numbers were achievable. King Spawn, it seems, is nostalgic in more ways than one.
