“This is not Saigon”: Blinken defends US evacuation of Kabul, rejects comparisons with Vietnam
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected comparisons between the evacuation of US embassy staff in Kabul with Washington’s chaotic departure from Vietnam in 1975. In addition, Blinken defended President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops Americans from Afghanistan in late August, despite mounting criticism that such a move contributed to the deterioration of the situation security in Afghan territory.marketresearchtelecast.com
