It seems that the presentation event of the new Call of Duty will take place this week in Warzone

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard, the supposed new Call of Duty, could be officially presented this Thursday, August 19, inside Call of Duty: Warzone. Several users through social networks have reported that the PlayStation Store has started showing ads for this supposed presentation, which say the event will take place at 19:30 (Spanish time). The announcements specify that the reveal will take place within the free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone.

