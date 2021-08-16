Chaos at Kabul airport as people flock to try to flee the country | Instagram news VTM

Chaos at the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul: Thousands of Afghans have fled to the airport and made their way onto the tarmac, desperately trying to board and board departing planes. They are terrified now that the Taliban has once again seized power in their country and they want to escape from it as soon as possible. Several people were killed in the unrest. The Belgians in attendance make a desperate plea from the airport at VTM NIEUWS: “I hope there’s a flight. Our lives are in danger.”