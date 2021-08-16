Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

A famous glass bridge in China broke and a tourist was hung 100 meters high

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dramatic accident took place in a tourist complex built on the Pillan mountain, near the city of Longjing that will be marked by fire in the memory of the protagonist. The unfortunate visitor was trapped on the heights of a glass bridge in northeast China, after the strong winds that occurred that day caused damage to the structure, according to local media. These caused the glass panels to fall around them and stay high for a long period of time.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 19

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Floor#Northeast China#100 Meters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Related
CarsPosted by
IBTimes

Car 'Graveyard' A Monument To The Power Of China's Record Floods

Endless rows of mud-caked vehicles damaged by deadly floods last month sit abandoned in a parking lot in Zhengzhou, an unwitting memorial to the power of the disaster that hit Henan province. The region is rebuilding after the deadliest floods in a decade wreaked havoc across the province mid-July, killing...
TrafficPosted by
CNN

First cross-river railway bridge between China and Russia completed

(CNN) — A new bridge that will link Russia and China's railway systems was completed on August 17, 2021, seven years after its much-heralded groundbreaking. The structure's full name is the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye Bridge. It connects Tongjiang, a city in China's far northeastern Heilongjiang province, with Nizhneleninskoye, a town across the border with Russia along the banks of the Amur River.
Chinahawaiitelegraph.com

5th China-Arab States Expo opens in NW China

YINCHUAN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China-Arab States Expo opened Thursday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The four-day event will feature trade fairs and forums on digital economy, clean energy, water resource, modern agriculture, green food, cross-border e-commerce and tourism cooperation. This year's event...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Animals101wkqx.com

Sex-Crazed Monkey Gangs Are Brawling In The Streets Of Thailand

Any questions? I think that headline makes it pretty clear. In reality, monkey gangs are taking over the streets of Thailand due to the lack of tourists that are visiting the country. The street monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand are notorious to the point that it is called The City of Monkeys by many. However, the monkeys have found themselves lacking food from the tourists amid the country’s third lockdown.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
SocietyPosted by
InsideHook

When Society Collapses, You’ll Want to Live In These Five Places

There’s a good reason billionaires are moving to New Zealand — if we reach end-of-times, it’s essentially one of five places that you could possibly eke out a semi-normal existence. That’s the conclusion reached by researchers Nick King and Aled Jones in the science journal Sustainability. Their study, “An Analysis...

Comments / 19

Community Policy