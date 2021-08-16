A famous glass bridge in China broke and a tourist was hung 100 meters high
The dramatic accident took place in a tourist complex built on the Pillan mountain, near the city of Longjing that will be marked by fire in the memory of the protagonist. The unfortunate visitor was trapped on the heights of a glass bridge in northeast China, after the strong winds that occurred that day caused damage to the structure, according to local media. These caused the glass panels to fall around them and stay high for a long period of time.marketresearchtelecast.com
