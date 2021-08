Naraka Bladepoint has taken Steam by storm and it's just released fully to a fantastic reception. It might just look like another battle royale game, but Naraka Bladepoint has an unrivalled traversal mechanic and a surprising amount of depth when it comes to character customisation and ability loadouts. It really could represent the future of the genre if it sticks the landing... But, you have to imagine that it would need to release on consoles too in order to really cement its place in the genre. With that in mind, here's what we know about Naraka Bladepoint coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and consoles in general.