“Is the printer not working or are they looking for the ‘responsible’?”: Zakharova criticizes the US response to the evacuation of Afghans in Kabul
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the US response to the flood of Afghans seeking evacuation through the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, a response that, according to her, goes against their promises to guarantee aid and protect the human rights of the citizens of the Asian country.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0