“Is the printer not working or are they looking for the ‘responsible’?”: Zakharova criticizes the US response to the evacuation of Afghans in Kabul

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the US response to the flood of Afghans seeking evacuation through the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, a response that, according to her, goes against their promises to guarantee aid and protect the human rights of the citizens of the Asian country.

Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sánchez improvises an EU ‘summit’ to take a photo as leader of the evacuation of Afghans

After almost a week absent in Lanzarote in the midst of the crisis due to the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, has finally obtained the most desired photo: accompanied by the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Sánchez has tried to stage his government’s leadership in the crisis by touring the acclimatized area of ​​the Torrejón base where Afghan refugees who manage to flee the country are being accommodated.
Worlddallassun.com

Pak possess special responsibility towards Afghans: NATO

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 20 (ANI): NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday expressed that Pakistan has a special responsibility towards Afghanistan as Islamabad possesses close relations with the Taliban, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. NATO also urged that any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations; safeguard the human rights...
Foreign Policykmaland.com

Grassley, Graves attack Biden on Afghan response

(Undated) -- KMAland congressional representatives continue to sound off on President Biden's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan. In his weekly public affairs program, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said Biden "screwed up" by not listening to warnings from U.S. intelligence and military advisers that a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was imminent. Grassley's comments follow the Taliban's seizure of Kabul and other major cities in the Middle Eastern country this past weekend.
MilitaryFrankfort Times

NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday blamed a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s Western-backed armed forces, but he conceded that the alliance must also address flaws in its military training program. NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since...
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

As the US ramps up Afghan evacuations, the Taliban close in on Kabul.

As the US ramps up Afghan evacuations, the Taliban close in on Kabul. On Saturday, the Afghan Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul, as refugees fleeing the militants’ unrelenting offensive swamped the capital and US Marines returned to Afghanistan to manage emergency evacuations. Kabul has basically become the beleaguered,...
Worldwcn247.com

Denmark to evacuate Afghans who worked for Kabul embassy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish lawmakers have agreed to evacuate 45 Afghan citizens who worked for Denmark’s government in Afghanistan and to offer them residency in the European country for two years. The plan approved Wednesday applies to people who worked at the Danish Embassy in Kabul and as interpreters for Danish troops. Demark, like other Western nations, recently pulled its remaining troops out of Afghanistan. Denmark opened its embassy in Kabul in 2006. Current and former embassy employees from within the past two years are eligible for evacuation along with their spouses and children. The foreign ministry says the effort to get them out of Afghanistan must be carried out gradually so the embassy can still function.
Worldwtvbam.com

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. “We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens including women...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

“There is no possible military solution”: the warning of the Pakistani ambassador who negotiated with the Taliban after the attacks on the Twin Towers

The more than 2,600 kilometers of shared border and their cultural relationship make Pakistan one of the key players in the historic conflict in Afghanistan. In the recent stage, it was one of the countries that mediated the peace negotiations between the Taliban group and the United States in Qatar. But previously it had a preponderant role in what was the birth of the Taliban, their consolidation in power between 1996 and 2001 and their subsequent reconstruction after the North American invasion.
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Greece strengthens its border with Turkey in anticipation of the arrival of Afghan refugees

The Greek Government has completed the reinforcement of its land border with Turkey in anticipation of a possible wave of Afghan refugees after the Taliban seize power. The Hellenic authorities want to prevent a refugee crisis from taking place such as those experienced in 2015, when almost a million refugees – mostly Syrians – entered the country, and in 2020, when the Turkish Executive gave free rein to refugees who were They were in their territory to pressure the European Union to renegotiate the terms and financing of the 2016 anti-immigration agreement.
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

The European Union urges member states to accept Afghan refugees

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday urged all countries, mainly Europeans, to host Afghan refugees and assured that the member states of the European Union will have the financial support of Europe. “I call on all states that participated in missions in Afghanistan, Europeans...
Worldjack1065.com

Finland to send troops to Kabul airport to support evacuation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Finland said on Friday it would send troops to Kabul airport to support the activities of its evacuation team there. “The troops will only operate at the airport and its immediate vicinity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Evacuation: Reinforcements for Kabul

The Bundeswehr this weekend launched other evacuation flights from the Afghan capital Kabul. At the same time, the German contingent has been reinforced by special forces and two special forces helicopters which are to operate in the Kabul region. As the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry announced on Friday, a total of 1,649 people had been airlifted on eleven flights by noon.

