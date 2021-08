Here are three things to watch for this week as the Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox. After a 5-2 week including a 3-1 series victory over the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees improved on the Wild Card rankings last week. After the conclusion of Sunday’s games, the Yankees sit 2.5 out of the second Wild Card spot. The Oakland Athletics currently hold the home-field Wild Card spot. They are facing the Indians and the Rangers this week. Meanwhile, the Red Sox hold the other spot, and are hosting the Rays and the Orioles this week.