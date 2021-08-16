Payers shifting strategy to keep physicians independent

Poor representation of dark skin tones in textbooks emphasizes need for change. For years, physicians and medical students, most of them people of color, have tried to highlight the scarcity of images of black and brown people in medical curricula. A study published in 2018 that reviewed over 4,000 images in textbooks that are commonly used in top medical schools, such as The Atlas of Human Anatomy and Gray’s Anatomy for Students, found that only 4.5% of images represented dark skin tones.1 As such, while the formal medical curriculum clearly emphasizes equality of care, this message is undermined by the poor representation of people of color in textbooks, case studies, and training materials. Critically, this uneven representation that places a white person as the normative patient has been identified as a significant contributor to racial inequality in health care experience, treatment, and patient outcomes.2.