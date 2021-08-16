Will Walmart Accept Dogecoin? 8 Things to Know About the New Walmart Crypto Product Lead

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a monolith in the commerce industry. It has thousands of stores in the U.S. and many more abroad. As such, the hybrid grocery market and department store retailer accounts for a significant share of the retail market. Meanwhile, digital currency continues to grow and its users demand outreach from other industries. Now, companies like Walmart are racing to capture business from this new crowd of consumers. The company’s search for a Walmart crypto product lead ultimately begs the question: Will Walmart accept Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD)?