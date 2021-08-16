Powells Point – Carrie L. Foltz passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2021 and went to be with her Lord at the age of 85 years. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband of 13 years, John H. Foltz; son, Edward Carnahan of Colington Island, NC; and grandson Justin Urban, Sr. of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania. She is survived by daughters, Deana (John) Weinfurther of Pennsylvania, Sandra (Frank) Ammon of Pennsylvania, Sally Wagner of Currituck County, NC; son, James (Deborah) Carnahan of Pennsylvania. Beloved “Granny” to family, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren are included in her loving family legacy.