Alford, FL

Micheal Anthony Pusateri, Jr.

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicheal Anthony Pusateri, Jr., age 56, passed away at his home on Wednesday August 11, 2021. Michael lived a gentle life, many knew him as a quiet man, but he will live in our hearts for living a loud life. Michael was a nine year resident of Alford, FL, with roots in Davie, Fl. Mikey had a long career in Architecture. In his free time, he was a member of numerous automobile clubs including The Circle City Corvette Club, The Baja Jeep Club, and others throughout his life. He enjoyed vacationing, wood crafts, creating, and spending time with his family. Mikey always drove the coolest cars and had the best music playlists.

