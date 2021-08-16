Cancel
Illinois State

State Fair Music Venue Masking Requirements Vary

qrockonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerts at Illinois State Fair music venue are publicizing varying requirements for wearing masks. Friday’s grandstand concert required those attending to mask up. This coming Sunday’s Power Light festival on the Lincoln Stage will not require masks, proof of vaccination, or COVID-19 tests. Organizer Greg Cooper says the requirements are different because the Lincoln Stage is outside with a lot of area to spread out. Cooper says the grandstand outside venue requires masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with 72-hours of entering the grandstand track because there are more people, packed closer together.

