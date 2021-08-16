New resort opens on America's #1 Beach: Bellwether Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida
Bellwether Beach Resort opened on August 13th in St. Pete Beach, Florida as the destination's newest independent beachfront hotel and the first in more than ten years. Housed inside an iconic tower that's been a fixture on St. Pete Beach since the 1970s, Bellwether debuts as a trendsetter in this award-winning destination with its bold design, unmatched dining experiences, and elevated services.www.hospitalitynet.org
