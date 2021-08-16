Shirley Marie Wright, nee Lewis, of Golden Eagle IL, passed away peacefully on July 22nd, 2021, at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 2nd, 1931, to Eugene and Areta Lewis of St. Clair MO. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Glenn, and her sister, Helen Dilks. She is also survived by her daughters and son, Debra Jordan (Michael), Diana Wright, Beverly Golden, and Keith Wright (Julie), 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.