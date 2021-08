Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) from Sell to Hold, PT $11.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading SHO to a Hold with a $11 price target. We are incrementally positive on the makeup of SHO's portfolio and are raising our valuation EBITDA to 12.5x from 12.0x due partly to the acquisition of Montage Healdsburg (Wine Country, CA). While we have some challenges determining if the acquisition price of $2.04M/key would have been materially lower pre-COVID, we do view this hotel (and the Montage brand) as superior and differentiated from the "standard" luxury brands where rate positioning may be likely to be ceilinged below the Montage level. We model the Montage EBITDA lift in the out years conservatively and that includes contribution from the 40 premium home sites being developed. We do have some reservations of fire risk and hope to not see a repeat of a natural disaster that occurred not long after SHO acquired another resort in a market with such risks (Key West). However, we see the Montage as a pure example of SHO's registered trademark of "Long-Term Relevant Real Estate"."